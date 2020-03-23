Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a “stay home, stay safe” executive order Monday morning mandating that the state’s residents remain home, and all non-essential businesses close, for the next three weeks. As a result of the order, schools, and consequently high school sports, will remain sidelined through at least Apr. 13, a one-week extension of the previous school closure that was originally announced Friday, March 12.
MHSAA sports sidelined another week due to 'stay home' order
- Andy Roberts
-
- Updated
Andy Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today