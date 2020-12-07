Montague's chase for a football championship will likely have to wait until the spring.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday afternoon that the three-week shutdown order it gave Nov. 15 will be extended through Dec. 20, which includes high school sports activities.
The MHSAA had previously announced a modified schedule for the remaining fall tournaments to be completed after the pause was slated to expire on Dec. 9. Those schedules will have to be tweaked, and executive director Mark Uyl has repeatedly said that January and February are likely not options to complete the football tournaments, which would imply that the football games will have to take place in the spring.
Modified schedules had also called for game action in winter sports to begin after the new year, on Jan. 4. With teams not permitted to practice until after the winter break is slated to begin, it seems likely a further delay in game action will follow.
“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause," Uyl said in a statement. "However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing fall and restarting winter."