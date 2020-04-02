The MHSAA released a statement Thursday saying that it will provide an update on the winter and spring sports seasons no later than Friday.
The update will come in response to the announcement that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday closing all Michigan K-12 schools through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
"We're reviewing the governor's announcement, asking questions and will make a statement as we continue to digest this order," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the statement.