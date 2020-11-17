Members of the Ludington girls swimming and diving team will have to wait until Wednesday to find out how they’ll conclude the season MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl announced Monday in a press conference via Zoom.
“Our plan for all of those fall tournaments is to finish them. They are suspended. They are not canceled,” he said.
“For all of our three sports, we will have a plan that completes those tournaments in calendar year 2020.”
Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and was a member of the state-qualifying team in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Meg Ruba, Paige Rasbach and Anna Wietrzykowski.
“The girls haven’t complained. They’ve been good sports. They’ve been good and optimistic,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch about how her swimmers took the news of the suspension of the state meet. “I think we’re pretty grateful. It could have been so much worse. We try to look forward. For a while it was day by day, then it was meet by meet.”
Uyl said all of the fall tournaments are targeted to finish by Jan. 1, 2021, but exactly what will be done in the interim will be debated and decided by the MHSAA’s Representative Council on Wednesday. The Representative Council is the legislative body for the organization, and it is composed of athletic administrators from across the state.
What also hangs in the balance is the start or restart of the winter seasons. Several winter seasons were already practicing when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday that high schools would shutter on Wednesday, and with it, high school athletics. The hockey season was scheduled to start Friday this week for the varsity co-op that includes Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern hosted by Manistee.
Other high school sports teams were scheduled to start in the coming weeks. Uyl said the MHSAA would have to look at competition schedules for winter sports, and he hinted at relaxing perhaps some of the rules in place. One such rule he cited specifically was one in basketball that limited games to three per week.
One of the considerations that the Representative Council will have before it is the question of allowing any spectators at events when competition restarts. Uyl stated a few times during the press conference that an option of not allowing any spectators at winter events is possible.
Before Monday’s press conference, the MHSAA was limiting spectators to only two per student-athlete for the winter sports season — the same rule that was in place for indoor fall sports such as volleyball.
Uyl said he was open to pushing back the winter sports season, and he recognized that the order that takes effect Wednesday and concludes on Dec. 8 very well could be extended.
“As things get extended or pushed back, we can change our plan as well,” he said.
Uyl said the next three weeks were an opportunity to push the COVID-19 numbers in terms of spread back down. He was confident that high school athletics could happen and limit the spread of the disease with all of the precautions that were being taken.
“What gave us so much optimism the entire fall, if you look at the snapshots from Aug. 1 through Oct. 1, the number of new daily cases per 100,000 increased by one,” he said.
“This was different than where we were in March and April. We ran out of runway when the governor made the only call she could in closing schools until the end of the year,” he said later. “We’ve gotten in two months-plus. Not only can sports be played, but it can be done safely.”