LANSING, Mich. – March 28, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-26, which pushes all April 2020 state and city income tax filing deadlines in Michigan to July 2020, as a part of continued efforts to help Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, state of Michigan and city of Detroit income tax returns and payments due on April 15 are now due before midnight on July 15. Other state of Michigan cities with income taxes due on April 15 will now be due on July 15, while cities with income taxes due on April 30 will now be due on July 31.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”

The new filing and payment deadlines come after the Internal Revenue Service changed its deadline to July 15 to provide tax assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the benefit and convenience of taxpayers, both the beginning and end of the state of Michigan and city of Detroit income tax filing season are the same as the IRS.

“Our priority is for you to focus on your health, safety and welfare during this emergency,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers now have more time to file their state and city income taxes. However, if you are entitled to a refund, please don’t wait to file your taxes so you can receive that refund.”

State and city of Detroit individual income tax returns can be filed online or mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Tax returns received after the July 15 deadline may face penalties and interest.

“Keeping Detroiters safe and providing peace of mind is our top concern during this time,” said Dave Massaron, Detroit’s Chief Financial Officer. “We fully support this extension for the Detroit City income tax filing deadline and thank the Michigan Department of Treasury for implementing this change.”

Taxpayers can go to www.mifastfile.org to learn about available options for e-filing for free or for a fee. Last year, more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 80% of state income tax filers.

As a part of a partnership, the state Treasury Department has been processing city of Detroit income tax returns since the 2015 tax year. Taxpayers have the option to e-file their city of Detroit income tax return along with their state income tax return.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the state Treasury Department’s Individual Income Tax Information Hotline is currently not available. Online services are still available through the Treasury Self-Service website.

To view Order 2020-26, click the link below:

EO 2020-26.pdf