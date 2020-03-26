The Muskegon Rescue Mission is serving a vulnerable homeless population during the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the mission's March 2020 Harbor Light newsletter, health and safety has always been a priority. Now, more than ever, the mission is working diligently and taking necessary precautions by actively working with Muskegon County Health Department, U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) and following national
recommendations on best practices for the shelters to protect guests, staff and community.
Muskegon Rescue Mission remains fully committed to serving its neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness.
"I expect you feel the stress of this outbreak, and perhaps it’s caused a major disruption to your life. Even so, I humbly ask you to remember us today. Our staff will be stretched, as will our resources. We need your prayers and support right now. This is an uncertain time and we pray giving does not slowdown as we are the safety net for many in our community. With food insecurity on the rise, will you help provide meals by giving today?"
To give a donation and to find out how to volunteer, go to https://muskegonmission.org/