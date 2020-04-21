The Momentum Business Plan Competition is taking a one-year hiatus, the group announced Monday morning, and it will be looking to come back in 2021.
In the meantime, the $50,000 it would have used to help boost a local business will be used in a different way as the business community continues its fight to survive in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just like everything else with this thing, you have a discussion and when you think you’re zeroing in on a decision, you look at it a week later, and it’s irrelevant,” said John Wilson, chair of the Momentum Competition board and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation that funds the award, too. “We thought about postponing it, and now when you look back, you realize that was a little ridiculous.
“We’re all trying to save our business. In the end, as discussion progressed, it needed to be postponed for a year. Everybody needed to focus on their own business, and this wound up being a distraction.”
The event was originally scheduled to take place in May at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Discussions are ongoing between the Momentum Business Plan Competition board, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce to determine how funds for this year can be used to help out those businesses that might be suffering because of the pandemic.
“We hope to capitalize on a fund-matching program where we can increase the impact and assistance to the business community,” stated Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “In the meantime, we encourage Mason County residents to support our local businesses any way they can and to stay safe.”
The Momentum Competition was started in 2015, and when it got underway, applications were throughout the summer with a pitch night taking place in late August and September. It switched to a mid-May pitch night in 2019.
“We moved it to the spring because of the seasonal nature of Mason County’s businesses,” Wilson said. “For local entrepreneurs, it was much easier to do this in the spring than to add one more thing to the plate in the summer. I think we’ll stick with that.”
Also in 2019, Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association began its Momentum 5x5 Night. The winner of that pitch night ordinarily would be one of the 10 finalists of the overall Momentum Business Plan Competition. However, My Inspired Studio earned the largest cash prize from the 2019 Momentum Competition before it won the Momentum 5x5 Night, and was ineligible to be a finalist for the 2020 Momentum Business Plan Competition, Miller said.
Patti Klevorn, the communications and marketing director for Epworth Assembly, said it, too, is taking a hiatus for 2020. The organization will be working with the chamber to plan for 2021.
Wilson echoed Miller’s comments about supporting the local businesses in the area.
“They’re getting hit hard. Anything people can do to support them, this is critical,” he said. “Something like this, you begin to recognize we’re all in this together. Your focus comes back to home and to your local community. Anything we can do to help our local community thrive, that will serve us well in the future.”