MONTAGUE – On Monday, March 30, the City of Montague temporarily closed a number of public facilities, one of which was its boat launch.
Residents and local businesses took to social media to voice their frustration. The owners at Armstrong’s on White Lake waived their $5 fee to use their boat launch in response to Montague’s decision.
“My decision to make the change to our fee and secure additional parking was a direct response to the actions taken by the City of Montagues city manager and Police Chief,” messaged an Armstrong’s representative over Facebook.
“I will not allow them to threaten what little economic activity we still have here locally by limiting access to our most valuable natural resource. Even during the shutdown many small businesses rely on income derived from the hundreds of sportsmen that White Lake and White River draw each day.”
On Thursday, April 3, the city posted following message to their Facebook page.
“This past Monday the City of Montague temporarily closed several public facilities to limit the unintentional transmission of COVID-19 within the community. These additional facilities included all playgrounds, pavilions, bathrooms and the boat launch.
“All sites have been monitored since the "Stay Home-Stay Safe" Executive Order went into effect, and all sites had one or more occurrences of transmission pathways identified, including 1) site having multiple surfaces that were being touched by individuals and unable to be sanitized between individual uses, 2) individuals not practicing safe sanitation practices while using site, 3) site provided locations where people from outside the individual's household were congregating, 4) site had individuals not practicing safe distancing (6 ft. apart), 5) site attracting visitors from locations outside of immediate area, leading to nonessential travel and increasing exposure pathways within the State.”
The neighboring City of Whitehall has closed facilities at its parks, including restrooms and playground equipment. The parks are not closed, however.