MONTAGUE – In an attempt to keep employees and customers safe Montague Foods has installed plexiglass shields at all their cash registers.

The small-town grocer is not the only company implementing this policy. Both the North Muskegon Meijer and Walmart in Whitehall have done something similar.

Montague Foods barriers were made by Mark Peets, owner of Pappy’s Pad, only charging the store the cost of materials to make them.

Co-owner Rich Kriesel said the shields are six-feet tall, and they are just one of the many things the business is doing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Montague Foods has also expanded its food delivery service. Previously, the store had delivered only to a handful of places.

Kriesel said before they were mostly just delivering to seniors and nursing homes, but decided to make it more available to residents to cut down on foot traffic at the store.

Montague Foods is also trying to encourage people to take advantage of their curbside pick-up service. People can place orders in advance by either calling 231-894-4378 or e-mailing the store at orders@montaguefoods.

There is no extra charge to pick-up groceries from the store, but Kriesel said deliveries may cost someone between $10 to $15 extra depending on the size of the order and the location.

Although the store is trying to encourage people to take advantage of these two options, Kriesel said it still hasn’t had its intended effect.

Employees are also being provided with gloves and masks if they want them. The staff is trying to make sure to repeatedly clean the different areas of the store.

Their most recent policy though is that they have now changed their hours of operation. Originally, the store hours were 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but now are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is being done to give staff extra time to clean and disinfect the store.

To keep up to date on everything Montague Foods is doing visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/montaguefoods.