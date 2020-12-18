Montague football’s quest for a state title is back on.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday afternoon that high school fall sports tournaments will be allowed to resume under a pilot program that includes rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. The testing will be compulsory for participation, as the program is an exception to the MDHHS’ continued ban on contact sports, which was extended through Jan. 15.
Spectators will not be permitted at any of the remaining fall tournament events as part of the MDHHS order.
Montague’s regional football game against Montrose will now be played Jan. 2 at a time to be announced. Semifinals will be played at host sites on Jan. 9, and the state finals are set for the week of Jan. 16. The MHSAA is hopeful it will be able to stage the finals at Ford Field, although that was not official at press time.
In a press conference, MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said MDHHS approached the MHSAA with the idea for the pilot program. The rapid tests, which became available due to COVID-19 vaccinations now being provided to nursing homes, will be provided at no charge to the schools. The hope is that data collected from the pilot program will allow schools to open in January and remain open from that point without disruption.
The pilot program “was the game-changer,” Uyl said, noting that exact details of the program would be released by MDHHS soon.
The bad news was for winter sports, which are not part of the pilot program and must remain sidelined through Jan. 15 as part of the extended MDHHS order. Uyl said if COVID-19 cases across the state continue to fall as they have in the past few weeks, it’s possible the order may be lifted sooner.