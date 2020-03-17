Mr. Asaul (Ace) Ballard age 91, passed away Thursday, March 5th 2020 after a short Illness. Mr. Ballard was born July 30, 1928 to Asaul and Queena (Huston) Ballard. Ace was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (Gallup) Ballard, his sister Blenda Decker, and his sons Jeffrey Ballard and Jerry Ballard. He was married to Virgina Gallup on June 7th 1952 in Muskegon, He worked for Walt Plant Appliances and then went onto run his own business called Ace Ballard Appliance Repair. Known to his family and friends as "Ace" he enjoyed spending time with family and friends by creating fond memories through sharing of his life experiences. Ace was a wonderful husband and father. He was loved and will be missed by all.
He is survived his children, Polly (Fred) O'polka of Arizona, Susan (Michael) Ortiz of Muskegon, Kim (Tim) Stanker of Alaska. Stacey (Deb) Ballard of Muskegon and Terri Lill, ; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grand children, 2 nephews and 1 niece.
INTERMENT: A celebration of life will be held on a later date for family and friends
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Building #2, Phoenix, AZ 85014