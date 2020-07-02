The organizers of Muskegon's annual Bike Time event have announced that it will not be held in 2020. It was scheduled to take place July 16-19.
The annual event celebrates motorcycle riding and is centered around the Hot Rod Harley Davidson store in downtown Muskegon. The store remains open for regular business hours.
"Bike Time had continued planning the event in hopes that Michigan would move to Stage 5 of the Governor’s Reopening Plan," Bike Time said in a press release. "Although we were working to implement safety precautions, recent COVID-19 events in Michigan and throughout the country have forced us to err on the side of safety.
"Muskegon Bike Time commends the City of Muskegon, the Muskegon County Health
Department and other community partners on working closely with us to determine a safe way for the event to go on. But because of the uncertainty of the situation we agree that it would not be prudent for the event to take place and possibly put people’s safety in jeopardy."
Organizers said the event will return in 2021.