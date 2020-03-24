Muskegon, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), on Monday, notified Public Health – Muskegon County (PHMC) of an additional presumptive positive COVID-19 case in one Muskegon County resident.
This is the second positive case in Muskegon County. The case is an adult female whose history includes domestic travel. Public Health – Muskegon County is contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
The first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Muskegon County was announced Monday morning. The adult woman, with no domestic or international travel history, was tested for symptoms March 20 and the postiive results came back from the state lab Sunday night, March 22.
“With the confirmation of COVID-19 in our region, there is the possibility that the virus may be present in public places.” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County health officer. “It is critical for our community to work together, take all public health executive orders seriously, and stay home to stay safe and save lives.”
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home, avoid close contact with sick people, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The Health Department and all local officials are relying on our community to work together to slow the potential spread of illness and refer to official sources of reliable information. For local updates, visit muskegonhealth.net. Trusted information can also be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.