The Muskegon Lumberjacks' 2019-20 season has come to a premature end, as the United States Hockey League announced Wednesday that it is cancelling the remainder of the campaign.
The Lumberjacks had been on hiatus since Saturday, Mar. 7, due to the virus, and had 13 scheduled games remaining at that point.
"Today’s news does not come as a surprise, as we are all now well aware of this pandemic," the Lumberjacks said in an e-mail to fans. "The Muskegon Lumberjacks will continue to do our part in ensuring the safety of our fans, players, coaches and employees. To our fans, thank you for your support during these unprecedented and challenging times. As we await the long-term solution to this situation, we will continue to keep you informed regarding the 2020-21 season."
The franchise also said in the e-mail that the team offices will remain open, but requested that any communication with the team be done by e-mail (asponaas@muskegonlumberjacks.com) or telephone (231-799-7000).