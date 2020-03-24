Although the Governor has issued a “Stay at Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives.” Executive Order beginning at midnight tonight, schools are allowed to continue to provide meals for students.

However, pick-up methods may be changed to ensure the safety of volunteers and families and the cold food selections may be more limited with lunch meats and cheese in short supply.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office issued the following statement today from Press Secretary Tiffany Brown on the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order:

"Gov. Whitmer is committed to ensuring that Michigan students have access to the food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the governor's executive order, K-12 school food services are considered critical infrastructure and should continue. The governor deeply appreciates the vital work that our frontline school employees are doing every day to ensure that our kids have the food they need while the order is in effect."

These meals are available throughout the school shutdown ordered by the Governor to all children ages 18 and under and students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active IEP (Individualized Education Program) who either reside in or attend the district. Kids Food Basket is also compiling distribution information and will share on their website at www.kidsfoodbasket.org/locations/muskegon. All private and charter school students can access meals through the district in which they live.

Fruitport Community Schools

Fruitport will be providing weekly meal service on Tuesdays and Thursdays at multiple locations.

LINK: www.fruitportschools.net and to their Facebook page

Locations: Fruitport High School, 357 Sixth Street, Fruitport MI 49415; student parking lot (between FHS and Edgewood); Shettler parking lot; Clover Estates clubhouse, 3239 Clover Pkwy, Muskegon, MI 49444; Country Estates clubhouse, 14700 State Rd, Spring Lake, MI 49456; Crockery Trailer Park, 13251 State Rd, Nunica, MI 49448 – by laundry building; Broadway Baptist Church parking lot (behind Sam’s Club)

Hart Public Schools

Link to Hart Facebook page

Hart will be offering free meals. For more information email Caryn Elam via email at celam@hart.k12.mi.us.

Locations: Crystal Valley Pour House, 7203 N 126th Ave, Hart, MI 49420; Fenton Trucking,

5655 W 5th St, Mears, MI 49436; Spitler Elementary School, 302 W. Johnson St, Hart MI 49420

Holton Public Schools will work closely with Hand-to-Hand community partners to provide weekly meal service delivery on Tuesdays. See www.holtonschools.com and their Facebook site and see this PDF for details.

Locations: Meals will be delivered

Mona Shores Public Schools

Mona Shores Public Schools will provide “grab-n-go” meals for all students at its high school stadium parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 24 and Friday, March 27. See their website or Facebook page for updates www.monashores.net.

Location: Mona Shores High School, 1121 W Seminole Rd, Norton Shores MI 49441

Montague Area Public Schools

Montague Area Public Schools will provide meals through curbside pickup at Montague High School and the Rothbury Village Hall at 7804 S. Michigan Avenue in Rothbury on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – noon. In addition, a mobile route has been set up for delivery to three additional sites. See the Facebook page for details and locations.

Locations: Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd, Montague MI 49437;

Rothbury Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Avenue, Rothbury MI

Muskegon Public Schools

Muskegon Public Schools is delivering meals along the bus route starting at 11:00 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The plan is to follow the usual bus route and to add stops for students who typically walk to school. The route will drop off meals, as well as needed school supplies and worksheets. The bus route can be found on the Muskegon Public Schools Facebook page and on their muskegon public schools.org page

Location: By Bus Stop Throughout the District

Muskegon Heights PSA

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System will be providing free meals starting at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along its usual bus route. Two days of meals will be delivered except on Friday which will increase to three days of meals for the weekend. All pickups will be at the 42 bus stops with the exception of door-to-door service for special needs students. See details on their website.

Location: By Bus Stop Throughout the District

Children who live in North Muskegon Public Schools may access nearby districts for grab-n-go meals.

Dates, times, and locations for Oakridge Public Schools to distribute meals is posted to their website at http://oakridgeschools.org/covid19/ .

Oakridge Public Schools

Oakridge Locations:

Egelcraft Mobile Home Park – 2129 Arrowhead Dr.

Our school bus will be parked near the clubhouse near the intersection of Ironwood Ct and Arrowhead Dr.

Apple Carr Village – 516 Courtland Lane

Our school bus will be parked in the open space in the new vacant north section along Braeburn Drive. Traffic should enter from Hall Rd., proceed south on Braeburn Drive to approach our school bus. Then, continue down Braeburn after meal pick up.

Maple Island Estates – 7321 White Rd.

Our school bus will be parked near the Birch Tree St. entrance.

Oakridge High School – Bus loop

Please enter the bus loop and drive toward the school bus at the end of the loop to obtain the meals then exit onto Hall Rd.

Holiday Park – 5700 Vine Ave.

Take South Wolf Lake Rd. to Vine Ave. Our school bus will park on the dirt loop near buildings. Traffic can enter the dirt drive near the softball field then pull up towards the bus to obtain meals. Cars can exit using the entrance closest to S. Wolf Lake Rd.

Jibson Immanuel Baptist Church – 7960 Evanston Ave.

Traffic should enter the Church parking lot from Evanston then pull through the lot to the school bus to pick up meals, then exit on S. Sullivan Rd.

Oakridge Schedule

Times for all dates are 11:30am – 1pm

Wednesday, 3/25

2 breakfast + 2 lunches

Friday, 3/27

3 breakfast + 3 lunches

Monday, 3/30

2 breakfast + 2 lunches

Wednesday, 4/1

2 breakfast + 2 lunches

Friday, 4/3

3 breakfast + 3 lunches

If your family is unable to pick-up meals from the meal sites at the designated times/locations, or coordinate with your neighbor, you may complete this form (link) or contact Melissa Corbit at mcorbit@oakridgeschools.org or 788-7525 to request FREE delivery or other special accommodations.

Orchard View Schools

Orchard View Schools will be delivering food throughout the district for family pick up on Tuesdays. Locations, etc. will be made available on their Facebook page.

Locations: Quail Meadows, 725 Meadow Ln, Muskegon, MI 49442; Arlington Woods, 3785 Evanston Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442; Eastwood Apartments, 2243 E Apple Ave B, Muskegon, MI 49442; Parkwood Apartments, 924 Shonat St, Muskegon, MI 49442; Salvation Army, 1221 Shonat St, Muskegon, MI 49442 Kids Food Basket is also providing a sack supper that can be picked up at Cardinal Elementary on Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays at 11:00 a.m.

Ravenna Public Schools

Ravenna Public Schools will be distributing meals on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ravenna High School. See the district’s Facebook page.

Locations: Ravenna High School, 2766 S Ravenna Road, Ravenna MI 49451

Reeths-Puffer Schools

Reeths-Puffer Schools will provide a week’s worth of cold meals for pick-up at the High School’s Roberts Road north entrance (student last names A-L) and Giles Road (student last names M-Z) parking lots from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesday March 25, and April 1. Last week Reeths-Puffer distributed approximately 9,100 meals. Pick-ups will take place according to student last names. See the detailed site plan for meal pick up and the school website for further details.

Location: Reeths-Puffer High School, 1545 N Roberts Rd, Muskegon MI 49445

Shelby Public Schools

Shelby Public Schools is offering five different locations for meal pick up. See their Facebook site for information and who to contact for delivery.

Location: Oceana County Early Learning Center, 568 North Oceana Dr, Hart, MI 49420; Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 Stony Lake Rd, New Era MI 49446; Shelby Middle School, 525 N State St, Shelby MI 49455; Barnett Station Shelby, 64 S Michigan Ave, Shelby MI 49455; Ferry Community Center/The Ladder Community Center, 67 N State St, Shelby MI 49455

Walkerville Public Schools

Walkerville Public Schools will begin providing meals Monday through Friday until April 1 at the School Main Street delivery entrance daily from 10:00-11:30 a.m. and again at Bitely Community Church from 12:00 - 12:15 p.m. Contact the school’s main office to request delivery or send a private message through their Facebook page.

Locations: Walkerville Public Schools, 145 E Lathrom St, Walkerville MI 49459; Bitely Community Church, 1078 N Bingham Ave, Bitely MI 49309

Whitehall District Schools

Whitehall District Schools will be providing meals on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Whitehall Middle School, and at the Lakewood Club Village Hall from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. Updates provided at their Facebook page.

Locations: Whitehall Middle School 401 Elizabeth Street, Whitehall MI 49461

Lakewood Club Village Hall, 6681 Automobile Road, Twin Lake MI 49457