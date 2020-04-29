A total of nine staffers from the North Lake Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to a representative from the GEO Group, which owns and operates the facility.
“As of (Tuesday), nine staff members at the North Lake Correctional Facility, which exclusively houses non-U.S. citizens, have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” said Pablo Paez, a spokesperson for the GEO Group. “Four of the employees who tested positive are currently at home on self-quarantine, while five of the employees have fully recovered. All five have met the return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), with three having already returned to work and two set to return.”
Three of the employees reside in Mason County, three reside in Osceola County, one resides in Lake County, one resides in Wexford County and one resides in Mecosta County, according to Paez.
The GEO Group is under federal Bureau of Prisons guidance concerning testing and treating inmates for the virus. Neither the GEO Group nor the BOP confirmed if any inmates at the facility have contracted the virus.
“Any inmates who may have had exposure to the employees who tested positive will be monitored by medical staff for their health and wellbeing, consistent with the latest guidance from the (CDC),” Paez said.
The BOP website does not currently reflect confirmed cases of COVID-19 for inmates at private facilities.
“For the number of open, positive lab-test, COVID-19 cases among inmates at one of the privately run correctional facilities where Bureau of Prisons inmates are assigned, please continue to visit our COVID-19 resource page as we intend to have those numbers posted on our dashboard in the near future,” said Scott Taylor, from the office of public affairs for the BOP.