Basketball, wrestling and competitive cheer's wait to get on the court will continue through January after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday that it has extended the statewide sports pause 16 more days, through Jan. 31.
The pause, which also continues the ban on in-person dining, as well as nightclubs and water parks, was scheduled to end Jan. 16. High school basketball games were scheduled to begin as soon as Jan. 22.
Because they are not contact sports, gymnastics, bowling and swimming and diving may begin competition as currently scheduled. All other sports — basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheer — may begin non-contact practices on Jan. 16 but cannot play until at least Feb. 1.
“We are glad to have three more sports join skiing in returning to full activity, but we understand the disappointment and frustration on the part of our athletes and coaches whose sports are not yet able to restart completely,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “We will continue to adjust schedules to provide all of our winter teams as substantial an experience this season as possible, as part of our greater plan this school year to play all three seasons to conclusion.
“We have shown with our remaining fall sports this month that our schools can participate safely, and we’re confident teams will continue to take all the appropriate precautions as we jump back into indoor winter activities.”
The pause, which began back in November, seems to have had the effect intended, as COVID-19 case rates continuously declined from Nov. 14 through Christmas. There has been a slight increase since then, with cases up to 266 per million people after hitting a low of 239. Positive test rates declined to 8.1 percent on Dec. 28 and have also since risen slightly, to 9.1 percent.
The MHSAA added in the press release that tournaments in the affected sports will be adjusted again to account for the latest change in schedules, and will announce new tournament dates later this week.