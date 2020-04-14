Stimulus checks are beginning to arrive in people’s bank accounts but not everyone is receiving them at the same time.

The IRS announced on their Twitter page Saturday, April 11 that they have begun to deposit checks into eligible recipient’s accounts. People that qualify will receive $1,200 and an additional $500 for qualifying children under the age of 17.

Some people may have received their check, but some have not, and just because you haven’t gotten one doesn’t mean it isn’t coming. Starting on Friday, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department will be launching the “Get My Payment” web application on IRS’ Economic Impact Payment web page.

This page will allow people to check the status of their payment, confirm whether they would like to receive payment via direct deposit or check, and set up direct deposit information if they haven't filed a tax return.

It's expected that there will be 60 million direct deposits made in mid-April. The first round is begin directly deposited into the bank accounts of those filed either a 2018 or 2019 tax return with direct deposit as their payment option.

The second round of checks comes in late April to people who receive Social Security benefits and use direct deposit as their form of payment. Paper checks are being delivered sometime in May.

If you didn’t file a tax return in either 2018 or 2019 you may still be eligible for a check, and you don’t have to wait for the new website to launch. The IRS launched a non-filers portal.

Visit: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here for more information.

Finally, most Social Security Beneficiaries will not need to do anything extra to receive their stimulus check, unless they have children or are new to receiving their benefits. These people may need to visit the non-filers page to make sure they qualify.