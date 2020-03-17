The Muskegon Clippers released a statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon saying that no decision has yet been made regarding the 2020 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League season, but that the league is "closely monitoring" the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clippers' season is scheduled to begin Friday, June 5 with a road series against the St. Clair Green Giants, with the home opener set for Tuesday, June 9 at Marsh Field against the expansion Sandusky Ice Haulers. However, with all sports being up in the air due to the pandemic, it is unknown whether the season will be able to start on time.
"With the welfare of our players, fans, and support staff a top priority, we will continue to heed the advice of our health professionals as well as local governments," the Clippers said in the statement. "Rest assured that the GLSCL and the Muskegon Clippers will take whatever steps are necessary to protect those involved."