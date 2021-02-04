Reports from around the state are indicating some people really can’t wait for their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and they’re jumping in front of others to do it.

That is not happening at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, though, according to Jeremy Vronko, the hospital’s chief operating officer, as far as they can tell.

“Spectrum Health is scheduling vaccine appointments based on eligibility per Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidance and only when we have vaccine to administer,” Vronko stated in an email that was sent to the Daily News. “We are not aware of anyone jumping the line at our COVID-19 vaccine clinics.”

The Associated Press reported that 2,700 people had their vaccine appointments canceled through Beaumont Health in the Detroit area when a user publicly shared “an unauthorized pathway for scheduling” online. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported that a vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Friday in Antrim County through the Health Department of Northwest Michigan was canceled because of a scheduling breach that allowed most of the 300 slots to be filled by residents outside the county.

Vronko said Spectrum Health has a standard platform for registration where a patient will complete a short survey, and the answers assist in placing them into the state’s prioritization criteria.

Vaccine vials contain several doses, Vronko said, and the hospital matches its clinic registration numbers to the available doses. However, there are instances where people originally scheduled for the vaccine are unable to keep their appointment.

“Ludington Hospital has been successful in working with our county emergency planning department to provide ‘just in time’ communication with county emergency personnel that meet the state phasing criteria,” Vronko wrote in the email. “While these instances would not be considered ‘jumping the line,’ they do allow us the flexibility to account for no-shows at our clinics and yet still use every available dose of vaccine.”

Vronko said the hospital follows all of the state and federal guidelines in terms of vaccine distribution, and if those guidelines change, the hospital intends to change with them.

There are two ways to register for a vaccine through Spectrum Health — either online at www.spectrumhealth.org/vaccine or for those who are not able to fill out the online registration, they can call (833) 755-0696 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

“We will notify individuals when it is their turn to schedule an appointment. We understand that people are eager to schedule an appointment, however we do not have enough vaccine to schedule everyone who is currently eligible,” Vronko wrote.