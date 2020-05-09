Editor’s Note: Looking for somewhere to go to walk but not be in a crowd? Over these past several weeks, we’ve explored several possibilities. If there was a time to take a path or trail less traveled, it might be now. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, people may engage in outdoor activity including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Tucked into the northwest portion of our county in Grant Township is the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area, and with it, a network of challenging trails and access points to Lake Michigan.

The U.S. Forestry Service oversees the area, and as of now, the boxes to collect payment for heading to either trailheads at the end of Nurnburg or West Forest Trail roads were covered up. Ordinarily, there is a $5 day-use fee.

Before you go, you better use the restroom as the facilities are still closed because of COVID-19, and whatever you bring with you in terms of drinks or snacks, be sure to take your garbage back with you.

Over the course of three consecutive weekends, different ways and paths were explored. An easier hike is along Porter Creek at the end of West Forest Trail Road from one portion of the area near the camping to the other side of the creek. This fairly quick hike follows the creek, and the ravine it has carved. Signs are along a portion of the trail to help identify trees.

Access is fairly simple to the shore of Lake Michigan, too. If you’re up for a big climb up stairs, there are two observation platforms by the north parking lot.

Those looking for a bit of a challenging hike on a well-marked trail is the Arrowhead Trail, which leads from the south side of Porter Creek in a triangle. The path runs along a dune ridge overlooking the campgrounds, cuts back toward Lake Michigan, and then you can walk along the Lake Michigan Trail back to the trailhead. It’s a quick hike, but does have its climbs.

The Arrowhead Trail is the best-marked trail as sign posts with small arrowheads point the way along the trail.

Another trailhead is near the end of Nurnburg Road, and it, too, has its share of trails. None of these, though, are as well marked as Arrowhead.

These paths have some signs along the way, especially where the trails intersect. The Nipissing Trail leads from Nurnburg Road to Nordhouse Lake along a dune ridge.

From there, it stays along the dune ridge until it meets up with the Arrowhead Trail. The climb up to the ridge can be a bit tough, but the ups and downs aren’t too bad.

The Algoma Ridge Trail also has a start at the Nurnburg Road trailhead, and it runs along a ridge to the Lake Michigan Trail. The Lake Michigan Trail runs along the lake, and it showed to be one of the toughest trails with its climbs and falls.

It is easy to mistake a trail, however. One hike that was along the Lake Michigan Trail.

There was an intersection with the Dunes Edge Trail, but taking that trail didn’t seem quite right. It led along the edge of an opening between trees until it the trail that leads directly from the Nurnburg Road trailhead to the lake.

That’s the biggest word of caution if you’re about to head out to those trails: use your phone to take a picture of the trail map(s) before you hike. It will give you a sense of where you’re going.

If you’re able, you may also want to take a look at some online maps to get an idea of elevation changes, too.

Word has it that it is also tick season, so bear that in mind when you head out on the trail.

Finally, something to think about is the foot brushes that are at the trailheads. It is so you don’t bring an invasive species into the wilderness, nor will something come back with you once you call it a day.

When the skies cleared the temperatures zoomed on the last weekend of April, the Nipissing Trail saw its share of visitors, and there are some places in the trail where you can get off of it a bit and provide proper social distancing. It’s safe to say to expect more of that in the coming weeks.

But if you’re up for a bit of hiking, the trails currently provide some long-distance views over the Manistee National Forest and views of Lake Michigan, too. Things could look vastly different once the trees leaf out.