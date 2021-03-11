TRAVERSE CITY — Two mobile medical units will soon begin travelling rural parts of northwest Michigan and deliver 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines in hard-to-reach areas, and it will including heading to Mason County Saturday

Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI) has been planning the outreach program for months to improve delivery to older residents who live in more rural areas.

NMHSI is conducting community events in Oceana, Mason, Manistee and Benzie counties. The vaccines are targeting residents who are 50-years of age or older and may be of a higher mortality risk.

The vaccines are part of nearly 36,000 doses released by the state through the Protect Michigan Commission. NMHSI is among 22 agencies receiving the added doses to reduce barriers for the vaccine.

“We purchased mobile medical units and special coolers last year to make sure we were ready when the vaccines became available,” said NMHSI CEO Heidi Britton. “It’s our goal to make it easier for seniors to get protection from this devastating virus.”

COVID-19 vaccine events are schedule at the following locations:

• March 13: Free Soil, First dose, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Reimer Public Safety Building, West Shore Community College. Second dose, April 10.

• March 16: Hart, Oceana County, First dose, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oceana Council on Aging, 4250 W. Tyler Rd. Second dose, April 13.

• March 18: Benzie County, First dose 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blaine Christian Church, 7018 Putney Rd, Arcadia. Second dose, April 15.

• March 24: Shelby, Oceana County, First dose, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelby Optimist, 788 Industrial Park Dr. Second dose, April 21.

Reservations for all four events can be made by calling (231) 642-5292 or online at: NMHSI.intakeq.com/booking. More events will be announced when they become available.

NMHSI is also doing curbside COVID vaccines in Traverse City and Benzonia Friday. Reservations for those locations can be made at the same address.