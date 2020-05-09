Spectrum Health is inviting the community to take part in a luminary ceremony to honor nurses at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The celebration is part of National Nurses Week, an annual celebration of the nursing profession which takes place May 6 though 12.

During the ceremony, luminary bags with messages of support and appreciation will be placed around Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, and, to ensure the public can still participate while still observing social distancing guidelines, Spectrum Health is urging people to show their support by lighting luminaries from their homes.

As the luminaries are lighting up at 9 p.m., the horn from the SS City of Midland will sound, and it will be echoed by the SS Badger.

This year’s celebration is a significant one, according to Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

“This year is a special year for us, because the World Health Organization has named 2020 the Year of the Nurse and Midwife,” Mariani said in a phone call with the Daily News Friday. “We do obviously have Nurses Week every year, but this year we wanted to do some special things because of that honor.”

Tuesday also corresponds with the 200th anniversary of the birth of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, and, with so many additional layers of significance, it was a challenge when COVID-19 struck, dismantling the hospital’s original plans for a public celebration.

“Initially, we thought we could gather the community together for a luminary ceremony … but we’ve had to modify things because of social distancing,” Mariani said.

However, through “the magic of technology,” organizers persevered, and the idea to hold the celebration in a remote capacity formed.

Spectrum Health locations throughout the state will participate, each lighting their luminaries at the same time, with each luminary bag bearing the same message: “Your nurse, your neighbor, trusted care.”

“All the celebrations will take place at 9 p.m., and they’ll all have the same stamp,” Mariani said. “It’s a nice little unification.”

There are 177 nurses at the Ludington hospital, and in preparation for Tuesday’s ceremony, Mariani said they attempted to calculate the nurses’ total collective years of experience in the field. The total added up to more than 1,800 years, she said.

There’s a significance to the time of the ceremony, too.

Because of the World Health Organization’s designation of 2020 as the Year of the Nurse, organizers wanted to light their luminaries at 20:20 military time, which nurses use while on duty. That would have been 8:20 p.m., but Mariani said it wouldn’t have been dark enough for the lights to really be seen. So the decision was made, collectively, to make the change to 9 p.m.

Mariani said she’s proud of the nurses and support staff who made an effort to make sure the celebration still happened, despite the pandemic.

“In the midst of all this, we’ve still been able to coordinate this,” she said. “The coordination across the system has been outstanding.”

In addition to the luminary ceremony on Tuesday, the week’s activities will also include the traditional Blessing of the Hands, during which nurses who choose to participate hold their hands out and receive a blessing from a religious leader or chaplain.

“Generally, it’s a message of bringing comfort and healing to people we serve,” Mariani said.

The blessing will be done virtually for those outside of the hospitals this year.

Mariani said the luminary ceremony is what the nurses are the most excited about, and Spectrum Health wants to maintain a community connection for the event.

People in the community — throughout Mason and Oceana counties — are being asked to create personalized luminary bags bearing the name of a healthcare worker or nurse they want to honor, along with a short message or a picture.

Luminaries can be made from lunch bags, milk jugs, mason jars, cans or other items household items. They are then lit from inside with a candle or tea light. For safety, it is recommended that a battery tea light be used.

The public is also encouraged to share photos or short videos of their at-home participation, and to share those images with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via the hospital’s Facebook page.

“We’ll all be connected at 9 p.m. with the community in terms of our thoughts and recognition of the nurses, or any healthcare worker, really,” Mariani said.

National Nurses Week is followed by National Healthcare Week, May 10 through May 16.