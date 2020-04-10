The COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions have altered numerous aspects of daily life, from travel to education to work.

One element people can control is what they eat, said Kelly Davis.

Davis is a registered dietitian with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics and works at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

She provided tips for maintaining a healthy way of living during this fluctuating period.

“First, food doesn’t ‘boost’ the immune system, however, food choices along with lifestyle choices can help support the immune system,” she said. “Healthy choices include having plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet.”

Healthy food choices — among other healthy habits — maintain a balanced immune system so the body is better equipped to defend against illness.

Fresh, canned and frozen fruits and vegetables are all acceptable, she said. Fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants which support the immune system.

Davis recommended purchasing fruits and vegetables that have a longer shelf life, such as squash, apples, beets, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, parsnips and potatoes.

“Purchase produce that last longer,” she said. “Try to make sure you don’t buy things that will go to waste, especially during this time … when you don’t go to the grocery store as often.”

Dry goods like lentils, oats and brown rice are also good choices, she said.

“There is a lot of nutritional quality in those as well, like fiber needed for a complete, healthy diet,” Davis said. “Plus, they are tasty and affordable.”

If a person is on a tight budget, she recommended buying dry or canned beans.

“Both are great options. They are packed with protein and very versatile. You can use them in soups, stews, burgers and tacos,” she said.

Another tip is to use plain rolled oats instead of pre-packaged instant oatmeal.

“I have been using plain rolled oats ... because I can add the flavor I want and I can control the sugar content. Sometimes the instant oatmeal packets have a lot of added sugar in them. And it’s more budget-friendly,” she said.

A healthy lifestyle is about more than food selection, Davis said. Quality sleep and exercise also play a role.

“Don’t forget to exercise. Move your body, whether it’s walking, hiking or yoga,” she suggested. “Any form of exercise can support your immune system as well. If you aren’t getting enough sleep, it can negatively impact your immune system. It can increase your chances of getting sick.”

Davis warned that boredom and anxiety can factor into the food decisions people make.

“We’ve seen the memes and the jokes about gaining weight during this time,” Davis said. “For some people, being at home may mean they have a greater impulse to snack.”

To counteract that urge, she recommended sticking to structured meals and snacks.

“When people reach for a snack, they should pause and ask themselves, ‘Am I hungry?’”

This is an opportunity to experiment with food, Davis said. As an example, she recommended families make meals together.

“Make cooking fun. Make it a family routine,” she said. “You can use this time to try new recipes with them. Research shows cooking and eating together create a healthy routine, promotes family bonds and it can teach kids valuable life skills. In a sense, it can help with stress and anxiety by bringing the family together and having fun.”

For those who are not used to cooking meals at home, recipes are “instruction manuals for making great meals,” according to Davis.

“If they aren’t eating out as much, this is a great time to get in the kitchen and learn how to cook. Make sure to read the entire recipes and prepare the ingredients beforehand to make the process go smoother.

“Start small with something like baked potatoes, salad or chili. Don’t be afraid to experiment. When I first started cooking, I didn’t know a whole lot, but I followed recipes. Now I look at recipes, but I deviate from them and add spices. Once you start cooking a bit, you get more and more comfortable.”

As for food safety, information from the Centers for Disease Control and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics show there isn’t evidence that people can get coronavirus from food.

“People are wondering if it’s safe to bring in their groceries,” she acknowledged. “Just practice good food safety like you normally would. Wash your hands before you prepare any food. Make sure you rinse your produce and cook food to proper temperatures.”

Spectrum Health provided a list of local resources for people who need food assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The information is located on the hospital website at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/community-resources.