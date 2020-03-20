Oceana County officials last Friday extended it buildings closures to the public until April 6 at the earliest.
The public and businesses may call a county office or court to make inquiries about services that may be available that can be conducted exclusively by U.S. mail, electronic fax or e-mail. This decision continues to follow the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency. The county’s main telephone number is (231) 873‐4835.
The Oceana County Board of Commissioners also canceled all its March 26 meetings.