District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Monday that it received notification that an Oceana County resident has died from COVID-19. The individual is a male in his 70s who was hospitalized at Muskegon Mercy Hospital since March 26 and died Monday.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We urge everyone to continue taking this public health crisis very seriously by following all executive orders and stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

DHD#10 reminds everyone that it is critical to protect each other, support each other and work together to slow the spread of this disease. Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place, and the health department urges residents to continue to follow recommendations:

Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.

Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.

Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, we should assume that it is present in every community. While testing is ongoing, the state is requiring clinicians to follow new CDC guidance for prioritizing tests due to limits on testing supplies.

The health department also encourages people to rely on official sources for information. DHD#10 continues to provide the latest information at www.dhd10.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.