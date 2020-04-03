Two of Oceana County’s most popular agriculture-related events were canceled this week due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The National Asparagus Festival Board of Directors canceled this year’s National Asparagus Festival which was scheduled for June 12-14. The Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet originally scheduled for March 12 then tentatively rescheduled for April 23 was also canceled.

In a press release, the NAF Board of Directors wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the 2020 Asparagus Festival has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The NAF board of directors respects and values the health and safety of our community members near and far, along with those that would be traveling far distances to attend festival weekend. Although the stay-at-home order may be lifted by festival weekend, with so many unknowns, the fact that this is one of the first large events to kick off summer, and still needing sponsorship’s to fill the need for main events, the board of directors collectively felt it was best to cancel.”

The release also said the NAF Board would like to encourage everyone to support local businesses this summer.

“Be a tourist in your own town or county, visit local places and parks you may have not had the time before to do so or pick asparagus and eat it too,” the release said. “For any vendors/sponsors that have turned in their application and/or paid, we will be issuing full refunds at our earliest chance. Thank you for your continued support over the years, and we will continue to plan for an even bigger festival in 2021. Stay safe, stay healthy, eat your greens, and follow us on Facebook to follow GUS on some exciting adventures this summer and fall.”

The Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet Committee also issued a press release, announcing the banquet’s cancelation.

“Consideration was given to rescheduling the event for this fall, but it was determined that with so many cancellations happening at this time, it will be difficult to find a date that would not conflict with other events being rescheduled or already scheduled,” the committee wrote. “ It is also a busy time of year for most of our organizing committee members. Monetary and door prize supporters of the event have already been contacted regarding their contributions. Tickets will be refunded. Please contact the person or organization you purchased your ticket from to obtain a refund.

Tickets must be presented in order to receive the refund. Those purchasing tickets through the Oceana Conservation District or the MSU Extension Office will need to wait until these offices reopen following the COVID-19 Stay Home,

Stay Safe orders.

Anyone with questions, may email the MSU Extension Office at walicki@msu.edu.