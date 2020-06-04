The West Michigan Old Engine Club’s annual show scheduled for this summer was canceled, said Club President Ed McCumber.
This year would have been the 47th annual show at the grounds of the club at Scottville’s Riverside Park. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to call off the show.
“Our membership is fairly old, and we don’t want to take a chance (on spreading or contracting the disease),” McCumber said.
The club’s show follows that of many similar old engine shows throughout the state. McCumber said popular old engine and tractor shows in Buckley, Walloon Lake, Oakley and Blanchard all were canceled, too, because of COVID-19.
The annual show represents the biggest fundraiser for the West Michigan Old Engine Club, but it still will have some events. The garden tractor pulls will resume on June 27, McCumber said.
“We lost April’s and May’s, and we had a pull scheduled for June 13,” McCumber said. “We pushed that back to the end of June. We’ll have pulls in July, August, September and October.”
The club also typically has its swap meet in the spring, but that, too, has been pushed back into the fall. This year, it will be Sept. 11 and 12, and there is potential that other events could be held from City of Scottville in conjunction with it.
McCumber said the executive board of the club decided in May to wait until June 1 to make its decision about the annual show, in order to avoid ordering unnecessary buttons and plaques, as well as informing longtime friends from Wisconsin who bring their tractors to the club’s annual show via the SS Badger.
The club, McCumber said, will focus on maintaining its grounds and keeping them in good shape ahead of the 48th annual show next summer. The International Harvesters Collectors Club and Meeting will be at the show next year.
“It’s going to be a good show next year,” he said.
In the interim, McCumber said that although there will be a financial hit to the club from the lack of revenue from the loss of the annual show, he believes the club will be OK.