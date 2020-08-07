The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) issued an emergency health order Monday, Aug. 3, that requires agriculture farms and manufacturers have employees tested for COVID-19.
MDHHS stated in a press release that the order builds on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders which state migrant workers are an essential workforce.
There were 11 outbreaks identified on farms and food processing facilities in Michigan, according to the press release.
The outbreaks were located in the areas covered by eight different health departments — Mid-Michigan, Berrien County, Kent County, Lapeer County, Allegan County, Branch-Hillsdale-St Joseph County, Van Buren-Cass County, and District Health Department No. 10, according to Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for MDHHS.
The majority of the listed health department’s jurisdictions are in the west and southwest regions of the lower peninsula.
District Health Department No. 10 has seen agriculture industry outbreaks in Oceana and Newaygo counties as of Tuesday, according to Jeannie Taylor, public information officer.
The order applies to migrant housing camp operators; employers of migrant or seasonal workers; and meat, poultry, egg processing facilities and green houses with more than 20 employees on-site at a time.
Any new arrivals will have to be quarantined for 14 days, with testing immediately when they arrive and testing after the quarantine period. The rationale stated in the order is COVID-19 has a 14-day incubation period. Though the first test may be negative, the second one may be positive.
The employers are required to submit a plan by Aug. 10 with details about how they intend to complete the testing. The deadline for baseline testing, along with the on-going testing for new arrivals, is Aug. 24.
Workers who were previously tested will not have to be re-tested unless it becomes necessary later, such as the employee showing symptoms of the virus. The employees who were not tested before the order will still have to be tested to meet the requirements.
The MDHHS is working with local agencies, like the health departments, federally qualified health centers, the state testing vendor Honu, and local stakeholders, Suftin said in an email.
“MDHHS is, of course, working with (Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development) and (Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity) as well and with the Community Action Agencies (supporting) workers who test positive,” she said.
The MDHHS provided a template for the plan on its website for employers to fill out. It also listed where the employers can arrange for testing.
“Employers and housing operators have several options for completing the required testing, including contracting with a medical provider, occupational health provider or laboratory to arrange a testing program, requesting state assistance to conduct testing or utilizing testing resources in the broader community,” Suftin said. “The state will provide testing support for employers or housing operators as its capacity allows and assist facilities in identifying other sources of testing capacity as needed.”
Those who need assistance can reach out to MDDHS using the request template provided on its website, www.michgan.gov/mdhhs.gov.
The testing will be at-cost, though Suftin said there are options available to assist with expenses, such as applying for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant for agriculture safety.