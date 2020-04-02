The sun shined, sunglasses were plenty and the members of the Ludington Downtown Development Authority’s Executive Board were the requisite 6 feet apart.

The weather more than cooperated as the board voted to incentivize those who purchase gift certificates to downtown merchants with an additional gift certificate. The weather was important as the meeting was outside of the city’s municipal building on the lawn and sidewalk along Foster Street.

The committee decided to shift $1,500 in profits from the race series gift certificate program to helping to prop up downtown businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(They) were event profits that go into ongoing projects or to support other events. In this situation, we will use that money to provide incentive gift certificates to those who purchase gift certificates from participating businesses,” said Heather Tykoski, the community development director for the city.

For each $25 gift certificate bought by the public, there will be an additional $10 Downtown Ludington gift certificate. Gift certificates can be bought online at www.downtownludington.org/covidpromo.

The $25 gift certificate is purchased directly from the business of the purchaser’s choosing, and that certificate can only be used at that business. The $10 Downtown Ludington gift certificate can be redeemed at any of the 50-plus businesses that accept them. A full list of businesses can be found at www.downtownludington.org/shopsmall.

“This allows the businesses to receive money now and patrons can use them now or later, depending on whether that business is still open or not,” Tykoski said.

The promotion is a joint venture between the city’s Downtown Ludington Board and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.

In terms of the mid-day meeting outside in the starting-to-green grass, Tykoski said it was good.

“Sunshine, decent temperature — a little harder to take notes, but as long as we are meeting the necessary requirements and are able to continue to serve our businesses, we’ll do whatever it takes,” she said.