Pere Marquette Township offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency order.
The township will continue to conduct business over the phone or through the mail. The staff will work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer calls and service the public.
All payments for yard waste, trash, brush and parks will be available over the phone, by mail or via the drop box located by the main entrance door.
"These changes will reduce unnecessary foot traffic, but continue a level of service to our citizens and community. We apology for the inconvenience," the township stated in a press release Tuesday.
The office phone number is 231-845-1277. The township address is 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy, Ludington, MI 49431.
For Park and Hall reservation details, contact the office or Kelly Smith, parks manager, at 231-233-2227.