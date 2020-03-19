While several local restaurants have continued to supply service through pickup and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, two establishments have decided to temporarily close for safety reasons.
Pub One Eleven and Fetch Brewery, both located on Colby St. in Whitehall, both announced on Facebook that they will close their doors for the time being for customer and employee safety. Pub One Eleven will shut down 8 p.m. Thursday, and Fetch will close at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Both businesses said they will open when they are told it is safe to do so.
"While Fetch has made this decision for ourselves and our own unique circumstances, this in no way indicates that we are setting an example," Fetch said in its statement. "Every business in this time is making decisions that are necessary for themselves, their circumstances, and their business models. So if you feel comfortable doing so, please continue to support those local businesses that are choosing to remain open to serve you.
"All the White Lake businesses are gearing up to celebrate you as soon as this all blows over. Until then, happy spring and we'll see you on the other side of this."