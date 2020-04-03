Palm Sunday services will look a bit different this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic and orders from the state government that people stay indoors and avoid public gatherings.

However, many area churches are still acknowledging the day — which marks the start of Holy Week for most Christian faiths and concludes with Good Friday — with remote livestreamed church services Facebook and other social media platforms. Parishioners are encouraged to contact their church or visit their congregation’s social media page or website to find out what’s planned.

Emanuel Lutheran, Grace Episcopal churches

It’s going to be a different experience this year, according to the Rev. Domingo “Mick” Shriver, an ordained Episcopalian priest who serves both Emanuel Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church. Shriver told the Daily News that the inability of parishioners to gather and experience the service first-hand will be a challenge.

“Palm Sunday is the entrance into Holy Week, and the observances of the services of Holy Week are like Super Bowl week and the World Series all wrapped up into one for us,” Shriver said. “So for us to be separated when we’re doing this, it’s incredibly difficult.”

Shriver said many more contemporary denominations have experience implementing the livestream technology that will be used on Palm Sunday and throughout Holy Week, but others, such as the Catholics, Episcopalians and Lutherans, are having to embrace these tools for the first time.

“For those who really get strength from worship, it’s tough,” Shriver said.

Palm Sunday services for Emanuel Lutheran and Grace Episcopal churches will be held through a joint livestream on at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Emanuel Lutheran’s Facebook page.

People who have internet access can participate from their homes. Palms for the service have been available to parishioners at the church offices.

“The church already bought our palms, so we have them available for our parishioners on the back porch,” Shriver said. “We’ve told our parishioners if they have to run to town for supplies, grab your palms and we’ll still do a blessing of the palms via Facebook live.

“So, we still interact. We’re still in communion.”

Shriver acknowledged that the livestream method isn’t available to everyone, and he’s aware that the lack of a service might be difficult.

“For some, it will (take away from the experience). It’s just the reality of it,” he said. “Some parishioners don’t have computers, others don’t (have) social media or don’t want social media.”

For those who don’t have access to the service, Shriver said he and his fellow council members will be reaching out via phone to check in on parishioners.

Maudy Thursday services will also be held via livestream on Thursday at Through the week, the services of Maudy Thursday is at 7 p.m., and Good Friday services will be at noon.

Radiant Church

At Radiant Church, distance does not equal disconnection, even on Palm Sunday.

The Rev. Jerry Theis, lead pastor for Radiant Church, will begin the Sunday livestream from a ranch with a miniature donkey.

“(Palm Sunday) is when Jesus rode into the city on donkey and they celebrated with palm branches ... so, I found a donkey,” he said. “We are able to do some really creative things.”

Radiant Church will livestream the service on its website, www.radiantcoast.org, and Facebook page at 10 a.m.

He will not be riding the donkey, he said.

St. Simon Catholic Church

St. Simon will also host a livestreamed Sunday Mass shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page with the Rev. Fr. Wayne Wheeler presiding.

A Holy Thursday Mass will be held via livestream at 7 p.m. Thursday as well.

In a note to parishioners, the church stated that updates would be posted in the event section of the church’s Facebook page as well.

Other Services

Prayer & Praise Assembly will livestream a Palm Sunday service on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. For more information, visit its website, www.pandp.org.

Community Church will livestream a service on its Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. and it will also broadcast on Spectrum Charter cable network, channel 190, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information about upcoming services, visit the church website at www.commch.com.