Over the span of those 30 years, A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) has continued its educational parts and action in areas large and small.

The group does its monthly beach sweeps at Stearns Park, invasive plant eradication and native plant sales and sponsored movie nights.

The organization is wrapping up its 30th year Oct. 3 with its Music for the Earth Concert at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Things appeared to be on track for the organization to recognize the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“What I’m going to do is put some things on our website or on our newsletter,” said AFFEW President Julia Chambers, who co-founded the group 30 years ago with Kate Love. “I’ll be putting things up that people can do. We were toying around with the idea of maybe having some video or Facebook Live.”

Chambers recognized that this year’s Earth Day — this coming Wednesday — will be vastly different.

“They can do some things around their home, (but) there’s not much (more) they can do,” she said.

AFFEW began as Chambers and Love were dealing with loved ones who were stricken with cancer. Once those loved ones passed, the idea of getting a group together to make a difference in the environment through education, understanding and partnership as opposed to confrontation was born.

“The environment needs to be protected for us, our loved ones and the animals,” she said.

In the three decades since AFFEW incorporated in 1990, the organization has hosted Earth Day events with booths of information, special guests, vendors and speakers, too. The group has helped to sponsor and help in ways to ensure Christmas trees were recycled and chipped, batteries were properly disposed of and working with industries in the area to be good stewards of the environment around them.

“It’s been real exciting and positive,” Chambers said. “When we started the group, that’s what we wanted to do is work with industry and have a cleaner environment. We’ve really tried to do that. We try to look at both sides and try to educate people. You get a lot more done when if you work together.”

In the past four or five years, Chambers said more businesses have reached out to the group through the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce as that sector has worked to become more environmentally friendly.

“There is an overall environmental change. They recognized that we do have to take care, and it’s good for the economy,” she said. “As we get to be popular and get out there in the community more, we are getting more calls and being with the chamber helps. They would promote some of our things.”

Over the years, Western Land Services CEO John Wilson has been a guest of debates — hosted by AFFEW — about various parts of the company’s operations in exploring for oil and gas, including fracking and oil and gas development. Each time, Wilson has been complimentary of the discussions held and the tone and tenor of the discourse. Forums have focused on much more, such as wind turbines, sand mining, PFAS and invasive species.

“Usually, we pack the room,” Chambers said. “It’s that people like to hear both sides, and being able to hear all the information in a news forum, you get to hear everything. We haven’t had anything in a while.”

AFFEW enjoys partnerships with many organizations around Mason County and across the state. Chambers said the group has worked from the Mason-Lake Conservation District and the Ludington Petunia Parade to the Michigan Recycling Coalition, Michigan Environmental Council and For Love of Water (FLOW).

The group has also recognized partners in the community — from individuals to groups to companies — with awards for those who have made a difference in caring for the environment. Those awards typically come in the fall with the group’s annual meeting.

Chambers said as the pandemic wanes, she is hopeful that some of the planned speakers for Saturday’s events will be able to rejoin AFFEW in some way to mark the organization’s 30th year, and perhaps a nod to 50 years of Earth Day, with speaking engagements when the OK is given for people to congregate again.

If there is one thing people can do right now, though, that’s to make sure they pick up after themselves when they dispose of some of the personal protection equipment they’re wearing while in out in public.

“I would encourage people not to throw those items on the ground. Just use plastic bags to pick (up the masks) or gloves. We never had any trouble with needles (on the beach sweeps) until a couple of years ago,” she said of the medical items that have turned up recently, both by land and by water. “One of our members found needles twice. There was a sewer overflow, and there was a lot of garbage. Usually, we don’t have anything like that (on the beaches).

“Usually, it’s cigarette butts and plastic. I can only imagine what it will be like this spring, and who’s going to clean it.”

Chambers said she’s unsure when the organization’s efforts, such as the beach sweeps and invasive plant pulls, will get started again.

“We don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way,” she said. “We’re waiting for the governor to say the word, and we’ll do it with caution.”