The new elementary school for Ludington Area Schools won’t see occupancy until at least Nov. 15, 2021, as construction has been pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said during Monday’s board meeting that based upon a minimum six-week project delay that Christman Company is now projecting that the cost associated with accelerating any type of work schedule to ensure an Aug. 2021 occupancy to be between a $500,000 and $1 million dollars.

“Those costs continue to rise every single day that goes on where we are not moving forward of progressing through the project schedule,” Kennedy said. “The recommendation is to bump back the occupancy dates from Aug. 2021 to November 15 of 2021.”

The delays are because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders where only construction to maintain and improve roads, bridges, telecommunications infrastructure and public health infrastructure can be done. All other construction projects are not to be started nor continued while the order is in effect.

Bids going forward will carry a new total completion date of November 2021 as well.

“We are in a time of uncertainty, and we are still not certain when we will return to work. We want to do what we can to help avoid trade contractor overlapping commitments that are likely going to happen during any type of re-start period,” Kennedy said. “We are not wanting to over-promise and disappoint the community. There is a great opportunity to potentially receive better and lower bids that do not require a critical August completion.”

Kennedy explained to the board Monday one of the things that is important is if there isn’t a tight construction schedule, the larger companies will have the ability to complete the work in a quicker time frame. Which in turn will draw a larger number of bidders, increasing the competition for those jobs thereby the district will likely receive better bids for those trade contracts.

“That is likely a positive that could come out of this,” he said. “We were operating under a target date of Nov. 15, 2021 but if we are fortunate to experience great weather, little issues in the construction schedule and able to move it up to an August 2021 occupancy, then we have the ability to do that and we haven’t spent a significant of money trying to accelerate the construction schedule.

“We feel that is a more responsible use of the bond proceeds, rather than trying to accelerate costs and in cure significant overtime cost to stay on schedule.”

Kennedy recommended that the board move the August 2021 date back to Nov. 15, 2021 and use that date with the third bid packet and advertise that as the occupancy date.

“If we were to have a Nov. 15 occupancy date, can you clarify what that means for welcoming students into the new building?” asked Board President Steve Carlson.

Kennedy said it would provide the district with both the Thanksgiving and Christmas break holidays to move in an prepare for students occupying the building right after the Christmas break.

“It would give us some time to be able to occupy the building as opposed to being rushed in a schedule where you are not taking occupancy until likely the end of August 2021 and then really only having the Labor Day holiday weekend to move into the building and being cramped for time,” Kennedy said. “What this means is students would come back after the December Christmas Break and occupy the building in January 2022.”

Kennedy said he did have some concerns with the August 2021 occupancy date if it is pushed right up to the final hours prior to the Labor Day holiday.

“It would really limit our ability to work with our staff and families in the community in understanding how traffic will flow around the property,” he said. “Understanding how drop-off and pick-up would work (is something) I do have some concerns about. Where if you moved to the November 15, date you would have a solid 45 days of being told to not only occupy the building, but to spend the (time) educating parents and people in our community on things like traffic flow. These are things that I think will make for a smoother transition into the building.”

Kennedy told the board that is never easy to occupy a building midway through the school year, but feels that accelerating the construction schedule and trying to get it completed to open in September 2021 it will be pushing it.

“We will be pushing it all the way up to the last minute of the last hour of the last day and that will provide limited opportunities for the district.” Kennedy said. “This could be a positive that comes out of this as well, giving us an opportunity to allow for a smoother transition.”