A “low-risk exposure” to COVID-19 may have occurred at Pentwater Public Schools’ middle and high school, according to a statement from Superintendent Scott Karaptian.

Karaptian posted a letter to the district’s Facebook page explaining that the district was notified Thursday by District Health Department No. 10 that the exposure happened in the math and science classrooms on March 12 and 13, the final days students were in the classrooms before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shuttered schools statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Representatives from Health Department No. 10 stated that others in the school are much less likely to be at any risk,” Karaptian wrote in his letter, “since close and prolonged contact is needed to catch COVID-19.”

Karaptian said as a comment on the post that the person tested positive “has made a full recovery, is feeling fine now, and to my knowledge, was never hospitalized.”

Karaptian stated that anyone who could have gotten sick from the exposure “should be showing signs of illness by now.”

Officials from the health department notified the public Thursday morning of the confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Oceana County resident. A press release from Oceana County Emergency Management Coordinator James C. Duram further stated that the person is a “dual resident” of Oceana and Mason counties, but is currently residing in and recuperating in Oceana County.

Thursday morning, District Health Department No. 10 stated it was investigating the case to identify any close contacts to the individual.

The health department reminds everyone that it is critical to protect each other, support each other and work together to slow the spread of the disease. Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place, and the department urges residents to continue to follow recommendations:

• Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

• If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

• Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.

• Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.

• Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, the public should assume that it is present in every community. While testing is ongoing, the state is requiring clinicians to follow CDC guidance for prioritizing tests due to limits on testing supplies.

The department reminds the public to monitor official sources for information, including on its website www.dhd10.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.