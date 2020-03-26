The Pentwater Service Club (PSC) issued information specific to Pentwater for people quarantined or staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The club has gathered information about local churches, nonprofits, grocery stores and restaurants and is sharing that information with residents through its website.

“COVID-19 came upon us so fast we knew it would be hard for local residents to stay ahead of closures, service providers, hours for grocery stores, pharmacies and other information they need to help them get through the next several weeks,” said Glenn Beavis, president of the Pentwater Service Club.

The PSC is an organization of volunteers striving to improve the way of life for Pentwater residents. It intends to keep the local information updated throughout the duration of the pandemic.

The service club shared that the Junior Women’s Club will hold a mobile food pantry on April 21. Call Lisa McKinney, president, (231) 869-5766, and that Ladder in Shelby is partnering with schools and offering free meals for people older than 60 or younger than 18.

First Baptist Church’s next food pantry open at 9 a.m. April 21. Parishioners are compiling a list of runners available for pick up of groceries and supplies. Call Melanie Lillie at (231) 869-5149 for more information.

For more information, including details about area churches, nonprofits, restaurants and pharmacies, visit www.serviceclub.org or find the Pentwater Service Club on Facebook.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pentwater School Library, September through May of each year, though meetings have been suspended during the COVID-19 situation.

It’s recommended that residents visit www.cdc.gov for updates as well.