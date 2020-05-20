PENTWATER — Pentwater Public School announced Wednesday that it plans to host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m., July 9, at the Village Green in the village.
According to a post on the school's Facebook page, the ceremony will be depending upon weather and doing it safely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school stated that the school's gym will be the rainout site. If COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for a ceremony with a large gathering, a ceremony at the gym will be hosted with a restriction for each graduate to have two guests. The district would also ensure safe distancing and safety measures for the students, board of education and staff.
The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed.