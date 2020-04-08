The Ludington City Council hosted a test meeting via the video-conferencing application Zoom Tuesday to help prepare for its regular meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13.

Public boards are working with various technology platforms to conduct business and do so in a public setting, while still adhering to the mandates of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders restricting public gatherings. Exactly how each of the local public boards plans to handle their monthly business is wide and varied, from video-conferencing to meeting in person.

Tuesday’s Ludington City Council test meeting lasted less than an hour and was hosted through Zoom. Much of the meeting was reserved for councilors and staff to figure out how the process would work.

It also allowed for some appearances of pets from two of the councilors.

“I was pleasantly surprised. I think there’s things we need to work through moving up to it,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said to the Daily News. “I think in general, who knows if that’s going to be a positive in the end.”

Ludington City Attorney Ross Hammersley explained the necessity to hold the meeting electronically, and Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin reminded the council and officials that each person will need to finish speaking before another person begins to say something. Luskin also asked the council to not engage in any sidebar conversations via email, text or the chat function on Zoom.

“During the meeting, when things have to happen, we’ll have a roll call vote for all votes,” Foster said during the teleconference meeting. “You’ll need to identify yourself when you speak and explain who you are when you are speaking, especially for those who are calling into the meeting and not on the video.”

Councilors who make a motion or second a motion will also be asked to identify themselves as they make the motion, too.

The city council is one of several boards that will have regular meetings this week. Some of those meetings include the Mason County Board of Commissioners scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the boards of Pere Marquette Township, also on Tuesday, and Hamlin Township next Thursday.

The county board will be meeting at the courthouse, but in the circuit court room.

“We’re going to hold that as an open meeting. We’re going to hold it in the court room which will allow us to facilitate social distancing with being a bigger room and having seating spread out all over the place,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.

The Hamlin and Pere Marquette township boards are expected to make a decision today (Wednesday) about how each will meet, according to township supervisors. Pere Marquette’s meeting is April 14 and Hamlin’s meeting is April 16. Meeting notices will be posted on the township hall doors, websites and in local media outlets.

The city will be releasing information to the public about how to participate before its meeting on Monday night. The public can call into the meeting on a telephone rather than using the video-conferencing application, Zoom. Foster said Luskin is working with the City of Brighton with some of that city’s experiences to help prevent something called “Zoom-bombing” — where meetings are interrupted by individuals. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Michigan sent a release on Friday warning of interfering with teleconferences or public meetings.

“Whether you run a business, a law enforcement meeting, a classroom or you just want to video chat with family, you need to be aware that your video conference may not be secure and information you share may be compromised,” stated Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan based in Grand Rapids. “Be careful.”

The potential security risk is part of the reason why the county will still meet in person and not through video-conferencing, Knizacky said.

“We didn’t feel we had the capability of completely complying with the state law. We had concerns about cyber-security. Zoom-bombing that has been going on. We’ve had concerns about that,” Knizacky said. “The second amendment item is going to be on the agenda. The people that wanted to speak directly to the county board have to have the ability.”

Knizacky encouraged members of the public who want to send correspondence to the board and are not comfortable going to the board meeting, to send an email to him at fknizacky@masoncounty.net by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. He said County Board Chair Janet Andersen will read each into the record at the meeting.

Knizacky said the board will seek a motion to pass all of the resolutions as presented, and if a commissioner would like to pull a resolution, or multiple resolutions, out for discussion they can do so. The goal is to cut down on the amount of time the board is meeting.

The meeting will be conducted, he said, with everyone at least 6 feet apart from each other. If the number of people at the meeting exceeds those guidelines, an alternative venue may be sought, though Knizacky said that venue has not yet been determined.