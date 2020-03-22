Mr. Hollister starts his March 16th letter by repeating the lie that the president called the virus a hoax. The president actually called out a CNN hoax while discussing the virus, and CNN just rewrote his speech. The left has assiduously repeated the lie.
Mr. Hollister is apparently a Warren supporter. Too bad. Before she quit, she even stupidly made it part of her campaign rhetoric to stop funding border security and the wall, and to use the money for virus treatment instead. Our open border has allowed many previously eradicated diseases into the country again, including measles, mumps, plague, polio and others.
Mr. Hollister has not been paying attention. When the president cut off travel from China in early January, he was accused by all the MSM and Democrats of xenophobia. Every step the president has taken since COVID-19 started has been criticized by the left as either too much, stupid or too little. Every step actually taken has been to slow the spread of the disease. That is known as flattening the curve so that not everyone susceptible gets sick at exactly the same time, thereby reducing the spike load on the healthcare system. He is mixing the private sector into the response to speed efforts and generate time for a much larger and more coordinated reaction.
To those unused to the concept, it’s called forethought and planning. By the way. Italy has the worst problem with COVID-19 in the EU. They also have open borders and a socialist government health care system that reacted too slowly, along with no private health care to fall back on. The Kurds, Syrians, Iraqis and Turks have been fighting each other for a thousand years. Mr. Trump has stated that we should not be the world’s policeman and promised to get us out. I would have thought that lesson, to stay out of the Middle East, would be evident by now.
Just a note to parents of children in Whitehall Middle School. The NASA satellite data show the world temp falling about 1 deg F since 1999 and Arctic ice at higher than normal levels now in spite of the increase in atmospheric CO2 during the last 20 years. The last Canadian census of polar bears 3 or 4 years ago showed a greatly expanded populace over that in the ‘80s. Something like 10 times as many. Apparently they are not starving. Labeling normal weather as extreme does not make it so, like tornados in the “tornado belt”. Maybe parents should question why their sons and daughters are being propagandized by the environmental extremists in the Climate Justice League. Those people continue to use a picture of a very old, toothless and dying bear to support their fraudulent claims. Pay attention to what your children are being taught. Any “topic” with the term JUSTICE in it should be scrutinized. The term “social justice” was first used in the constitution of the USSR and the concept expanded in their continuous socialist propaganda as a rationale for their control of the populace. “Justice” is being used here the same way.
Jack Van Wingerden
Muskegon