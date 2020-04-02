Recycling facilities throughout the state and beyond are temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recycling in Mason County will continue, at least for now.

The processing site where most of the area’s recycling is sent is still operating, according to Matt Biolette, regional outreach director for Republic Services, waste management contractor for the City of Scottville, the City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township.

However, he said several other facilities in the greater region have shut down.

“Right now, in our region, running down the coast, (facilities in) Kent County, Isabella County and Emmet County have closed,” Biolette told the Daily News. “Among those left are West Shore Recycling in Holland and one in the Traverse City, American Waste Facility, where recycling from Scottville, Ludington and P.M. Township goes.”

Because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 pandemic, Biolette said this could change at some point.

“I believe there are more (processing facility closures) to come as this coronavirus pandemic continues to change every day,” Biolette said. “You need to have people side by side in the sort line, and when you have that close proximity you’re really outside the government’s scope of safe distancing.

“For most of these facilities that have closed, it’s about health and wellness. For Republic, it’s core services. We’re picking up municipal solid waste at the curb — food, diapers — so there’s a chance that everything might close.”

If the decision to close the Traverse City site is made, Biolette said it will come from the processing facility, not from Republic Services itself.

“They’ll be the ones to make the call,” he said.

Should that happen, the facility would notify Republic, and a notice would be sent to all affected residents.

Though recycling continues for most of the area, there are changes in effect to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of drivers.

Last week, Republic Services announced that, until further notice, it will be accepting contents in carts only, and drivers will not be authorized to leave their vehicles to retrieve waste from outside of the cart. All items set out for pick-up must be within the cart.

For customers who do not have carted service, waste will only be accepted in bags not to exceed 50 pounds.

Additionally, bulky item pick-up has been suspended. That’s less because of a direct fear of the spread of coronavirus, and more a result of an uptick in the volume of bulky items as a result of more people spending more time at home, Biolette said.

If there is a disruption to the processing capabilities — or if contamination becomes a problem in the area — the company stated that it “may need to use alternative disposal methods” or if recycling contamination increases.

Republic stressed that it remains critical to keep waste out of recycling containers.

“We provide an essential service to the country, and like the police and fire departments, it’s our duty to help protect and serve the public, especially in times like these,” the company stated in a release shared by the City of Ludington. “While we are working hard to ensure the highest quality customer service and minimal service disruption, the recent surge in residential waste and unique challenges we face requires us to temporarily modify our service offerings to keep your community clean and safe.”

For updates, visit www.republicservices.com.

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP

There have also been some changes in Hamlin Township, which does not have curbside pick-up.

Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest said the hours at township’s recycling transfer site on West Dewey Road — normally open Wednesdays and Saturdays during this time of year — have been curtailed.

“The only thing that’s changed, due to the governor’s executive order, is that we’re closed on Wednesday,” Vandervest said.

She noted that the site will still be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Vandervest said it’s unclear whether or not there will be an extended change to recycling at the site. She said she’ll know more when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reveals further details about the current stay-at-home order.

“We’ll have to make that determination if the governor extends the executive order,” Vandervest said.

In the meantime, she strongly encourages anyone who uses the West Dewey Road transfer site to practice social distancing.