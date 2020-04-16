The initial call that led to two cease and desist letters and the closing of the FiveCAP offices began late in the morning of Monday, April 6.
One week later, all of FiveCAP’s offices were closed in the four locations it has after an initial cease and desist letter from Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola for the Scottville office. It was followed three days later by a letter from the Michigan attorney general’s office.
The Daily News requested the report by the Scottville Police Department through the Freedom of Information Act. Police Chief Matt Murphy said Wednesday that the case was closed.
FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks said her office is currently working on emergency needs, and she said she had not seen the police report and she did not want to address it, either.
“We’re transferring calls and doing what we absolutely can do,” she said. “(What happened last week) is in the rear view. It doesn’t matter anymore. I really don’t think it matters at this point.”
For more of this story, please purchase our print edition or access to our e-edition.