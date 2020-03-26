Republic Services announced Thursday that it is changing some of its services temporarily because of concerns over COVID-19.
"We provide an essential service to the country, and like the police and fire departments, it’s our duty to help protect and serve the public, especially in times like these," the company stated in a release shared by the City of Ludington. "While we are working hard to ensure the highest quality customer service and minimal service disruption, the recent surge in residential waste and unique challenges we face requires us to temporarily modify our service offerings to keep your community clean and safe."
Until further notice, Republic Services is operating under the following guidelines:
• It will accept cart contents only. Drivers will not be authorized to leave their vehicle to pick up waste outside of the cart.
• For customers who do not have carted service, we will accept waste placed in bags only. • Bags cannot exceed 50 pounds.
• Bulk waste programs will be suspended.
• Republic Services may need to use alternative disposal methods if there are disruptions to recycling processing capabilities or if recycling contamination increases. It’s important to keep waste out of the recycling container.
For updates, visit www.republicservices.com