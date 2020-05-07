Republic Services has launched efforts to help its employees and local businesses in the markets its serves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a campaign called the Committed to Serve initiative, the company is providing additional funds to its employees, and encouraging them to spend those dollars at local businesses to offset the economic burden associated with the pandemic. Workers in Mason and Manistee counties have benefitted, according to Matt Biolette, Republic’s municipal sales manager for Northwest Michigan.

Republic provides waste management services to the City of Scottville, the City of Ludington and to Pere Marquette Charter Township, as well as Manistee, in addition to other locations throughout the state and the nation.

Biolette told the Daily News that about 65 local employees are receiving the additional funds, which are distributed as part of Republic’s Committed to Serve campaign. Roughly 25 of those employees reside in Mason County, he said.

“All of our drivers that work in the (Mason and Manistee counties) — and across the country — are receiving a $100 Visa credit card every other week for about eight weeks,” Biolette said. “That equals out to about $20 million that we’re giving to local economies (nationwide), and we’re asking to spend it locally and support local markets.”

Biolette said the company can’t control where, specifically, the funds are spent, but he stressed that the cards are being distributed with the hope that Republic’s employees can help support their local economies.

“We’re just trying to infuse that money locally, to help small businesses stay afloat, to help them rebound quicker and to let them know that we’re working to make sure they thrive,” he said. “We want to invigorate the economy and we want to support those people. We’ve also been infusing money into local restaurants during this period.”

The Committed to Serve campaign is set to continue for the next two months.

Before the campaign got underway, however, Biolette said Republic was already taking steps to help its “frontline” workers who are collecting refuse, sorting recycled materials and working at landfill locations.

“Prior to the gift card campaign, Republic made a commitment to supporting local restaurants,” Biolette said. “That was an initiative to provide lunch to our staff once a week on Tuesdays, and then on Fridays we sent a meal home with them for their entire families.

“Some of that was pre-packaged lasagnas from a local restaurant, meat from a local butcher’s — it looks a little different throughout the country.”

For employees in Manistee, Ludington, Pere Marquette Township and Scottville, those meals have come from the Bungalow Inn, in Manistee.

“On any given week, we’re spending about $1,600 to $1,800 for Friday meals for our employees to help them… during this economic downturn,” Biolette said.

In a press release on Monday, Todd Harland, general manager with Republic Services, outlined the campaign and some fo the rationale behind it.

“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The Committed to Serve initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” Harland stated. “The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation. Additionally, our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local community they serve.”

For more information, visit www.republicservices.com/committedtoserve.