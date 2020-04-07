Ruth Frost celebrated her 100th birthday at MediLodge of Ludington Monday, and because of COVID-19, Ruth’s family and friends were not allowed inside of the building.

Instead they sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she sat in a wheelchair near a window in the facility’s dinning room.

From the window, she was visited by many friends and family including her youngest sister Carol Benson, who was excited to celebrate Ruth’s birthday with her. Benson said she was the flower girl at her sister’s wedding in 1941.

“She was like a mother to me because she was so much older than I was,” she said. “She was the best sister anybody could have. I am so glad that she lasted 100 years.”

John Marek also played the accordion for Ruth, prior to a small parade in her honor that took place outside the building along the service drive.

Marek played several songs to honor the centenarian including her favorite, “Alley Cat,” as she looked on smiling and clapping her hands.

The staff at MediLodge helped to celebrate her birthday by hosting a birthday parade outside the building which included a Mason County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, Ludington Police Department, LifeEMS ambulance, Ludington and Pere Marquette fire department’s ladder trucks, a Fiers towing and recovery vehicle and family and friends.

The emergency vehicles sounded there sires and flashed their lights as they passed by the window.

Because no one is allowed into the building, a small party was held for Ruth with some of the residents in the dining hall, where the social distancing rule was in effect, according to Marie Lake, the Life Enrichment director.

“She is so happy that it is her birthday today,” said Marie. “She was very happy that many of the residents were singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her throughout the day.”

As the emergency vehicles passed by, Ruth was smiling from ear to ear and waving at the drivers.

“I think my mom appreciated the parade,” said Curt Frost, her oldest son. “My mom would like anybody making a fuss over her.”

Jim Frost, her youngest son, attended the event and stood outside of the window and sang, “Happy Birthday.” Jim and his brother have been able to communicate with their mom both via the phone and FaceTime.

“My mom loves a practical joke. She loves to joke around, and she loves to talk with people,” Jim said. “ She is full of effervescence and just a great person. I am so excited for my mom. She beat double pneumonia a year ago. She is just an unbelievable woman.”