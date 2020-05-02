Safe Harbor Credit Union and Safety Decals have teamed up to help honor graduating seniors at Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and Ludington high schools as they near the end of what’s been a trying year.

With face-to-face instruction suspended for the remainder as a result of COVID-19, the two businesses have partnered to create yard signs with words of congratulations to Class of 2020 students from each school district.

The signs are being distributed to students’ homes by administrators and staff members to show support and encouragement.

Kyle Gurzynski, executive vice president of operations at Safe Harbor, said the idea stemmed from employees wanting to do something special for seniors who, because of COVID-19, have had a much different senior year than they expected.

“We wanted to put signs in people’s yard to show support, and then high school (administrators) … learned of the idea and asked if they could get them for all seniors,” Gurzynski told the Daily News. “We got a hold of Safety Decals, because we wanted to work with a local company, and (CEO) Nick Tykoski said he wanted to get on board.”

More than 700 yard signs have been made, and they’re going to be placed in the yards of seniors, friends, family members and anyone in the community who wishes to show support.

It will be a surprise, according to the local principals, when roughly 300 seniors see the signs in their yards today.

“Our folks are going to be surprised,” said MCC High School Principal Jeff Tuka said Friday morning at the credit union, where principals from each school met to pick up signs for their respective districts.

“We really appreciate going the extra mile for seniors who aren’t getting what seniors typically get,” Tuka added. “We appreciate the effort from every employee at Safe Harbor and at Safety Decals.”

Mark Forner, MCE High School principal, as well as Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar and Steve Forsberg, assistant principal, also expressed their thanks and to the local businesses for helping them celebrate the students whose senior year has been interrupted by COVID-19.

Mesyar said the yard signs will be a morale boost for students throughout the county.

“It’s very thoughtful, and we’re excited that every senior is going to get one of these. That’s a big deal,” he said. “We’re talking a lot of students in some tough times, especially those who aren’t able to celebrate their senior year in the normal way.

“It’s a small token, but it’s a huge gesture.”

Forner said that, while many students won’t get the celebration they deserved this year, the outpouring of community support will go a long way to helping them feel appreciated.

“Even in a small way, it give us an opportunity to recognize (seniors) and it’s a terrific gesture by Safe Harbor and Safety Decals,” Forner said. “We’ve finally got some sunshine and good weather, so we’ll get these out and posted in front of the kids’ houses, and we’ll try to get them some recognition.”

Tykoski, owner of Safety Decals and an MCC alum, said he was happy to have an opportunity to do something to help schools in the area.

“We just want to help out the schools. It’s something we can do to give back,” Tykoski said. “We’ve been fortunate to stay busy, so to be able to help out and do this — it was a good opportunity for us.”

People who want to place free signs supporting seniors from MCC, MCE or LHS can do so by visiting the Safe Harbor Credit Union website at www.safeharborcu.org. Under “Service Tools,” there is a link titled “Support Our Seniors” with information about how to get a yard sign. They’re free and available to anyone.

SCHOLARSHIP

In addition to the sings, Safe Harbor is also offering a scholarship opportunity for seniors in the 2020 class. The credit union is hosting a community impact plan scholarship contest that will focus on engaging students about financial literacy and planning.

As part of the contest, seniors will have a chance to submit a one-page letter in which they’ll take on the role of a credit union CEO, presenting solutions to problems and challenges.

“(The challenge) could be membership growth, community impact — or even living in a pandemic, which we’re doing right now,” Gurzynski said. “We’re going to ask them what they’d do in the situation, what the traits of a leader of a financial institution are … and what’s a good community impact project. And maybe we’ll use some of their ideas — you never know.”

Gurzynski said he’s unsure exactly when the winners will be announced, but he stated Safe Harbor will work with each school district to accommodate schedules and attempt to line the announcement up with each school’s scholarship assembly.