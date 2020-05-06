Erik Boerema has a new routine.

The 40-year-old like many in the state has been home since the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was issued.

Instead of spending his days working at Dimensions Unlimited, his family has come up with a way to keep him active, exercising and getting outside.

His sister came up with the idea of creating a scavenger hunt for Erik, using images of what to look for when on his walks.

The images change depending on the location of the walk according to Erik’s mom, Cindy.

“When we are out walking, it gives him something to look for to stimulate him,” Cindy said. “We have taken Erik on walks around the neighborhood.”

The Boeremas have walks planned for downtown Ludington with images of things he can find and check off his list located in that area as well as places like the school forest.

Cindy said the scavenger hunts are just getting underway and she was hopeful that this might be an idea for other families who have children with disabilities might try especially during this time where their whole schedule has been interrupted.

“He gets excited when he finds the objects,” Cindy said. “He has a clipboard with the pictures already on the paper and checks them off when he finds them.”

Since he is currently not working, the family wanted to do this to give him something to look forward to, according to Cindy.

“This is something to get him outdoors and give him something to look for.”