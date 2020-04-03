Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that K-12 school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the school year to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

That doesn’t mean, though, that learning will stop.

School districts will be required to develop plans for continuity of learning and remote access to instructional materials for students. Templates of plan models will be made available by the state starting Friday, and governing agencies — such as the West Shore Educational Service District (ESD) — will begin to accept or deny plans starting on Wednesday, April 8.

The goal is to have plans implemented no later than April 28 in order to allow students to continue their education and finish their school years on schedule.

Local school officials are working to develop and implement those plans now.

Ludington Area Schools

Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy updated families about the school district’s plans shortly after Whitmer’s Thursday morning press conference.

In a statement to parents, Kennedy stated that some logistics need to be worked through, but plans for learning were being made. The district intends to provide instructional resources and materials on its website each Sunday and it could start as early as April 13. Students with internet access will be able to view materials this way, and there will also be communication from teachers.

For those who do not have internet access, Kennedy stated the district plans to help those families with connectivity issues within the next week. From there, school officials will determine the level of support each student needs in order to access instructional materials.

He stated that the district is also working on how to address the needs of students with special needs. Kennedy said LASD’s plan will provide for mental health support as well.

For the upcoming graduating seniors, Kennedy stated the details are still be worked out.

“We expect that all students who were on track to successfully meet all state and district requirements to graduate,” he stated. “We will do everything possible to ensure that high school seniors experience graduation, and we will provide further information when it becomes available.”

Kennedy told the Daily News that superintendents throughout the state are scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with Whitmer on Monday, at which time they will have a chance to talk about questions and concerns, and receive clarification about some matters.

“We expect to have more of our questions answered at that time,” Kennedy said. “The West Shore Educational Service District is holding a principal’s meeting (Friday) for principals to review the learning template mentioned above. The district will continue to work with staff and have its plan submitted to the (ESD) so that approval of that plan can take place as soon as possible…

“We are hopeful to have our plan approved shortly after April 8, with an implementation date of April 13, or sooner, if the timing of the plan approval allows. This implementation date is dependent upon plan approval.”

Kennedy said full details about the district’s plan will be released next week. He noted that what the school district has been working on thus far “complies with the governor’s executive order, and it meets the needs of our students and families.”

He said it will also address equitable access for students, adding that the LASD has some idea of how many students would need assistance with internet access, thanks to a recent survey.

“A large majority of families (in the district) have an internet connection at home allowing them to access the … remote learning plans,” Kennedy said.

“In a recent survey, 88.4 percent of the respondents indicated that they did not need assistance … . While true, the district is also developing a plan to connect with families to better identify the need that exists around internet connectivity in our district. We will have a plan that supports all families as best as we can.”

Mason County Central Schools

For Mason County Central Schools in Scottville, internet connectivity is a more pressing issue, as more students and families in the out-county areas do not have access to internet connections. Superintendent Jeff Mount told the Daily News that he’s already in touch with parents, and that in the coming days educators will be taking time to visit check in with each student before forming a plan to move forward.

“We will be reaching out to each of our students individually … to determine exactly what kind of resources they already have at home,” Mount said in a phone call. “We’re concerned about having a disparity between houses, and we know that’s the case because not everybody has the right equipment to access the internet.

“There are some big hurdles for us to overcome in the out-county area. Our educators are going to be reaching out to each of those households next week to determine what they have at home and what they have access to. Then we’ll put a plan together.”

Mount said the school district’s instructional plans will by necessity have to require non-online elements, including instructional packets and other materials.

“For those who don’t have access to online learning, we’ll be putting together a plan to keep their minds working, because the reality is … that the burden of teaching now falls on moms and dads at home. It doesn’t come close to comparing to teachers, face-to-face in the classroom,” he said. “We’re going to do the best we can with the resources we can.”

Another uncertain issue is graduation. Mount said that per his understanding of the executive order, those who were on track to graduate will be able to do so.

“If they were making great progress to graduate at the time the order came, they will graduate. We will help them do that. If they were falling behind at that point, we will put a plan together to help them catch up and get that diploma as quickly as possible. We’ll work with those that are struggling,” he said.

The graduation ceremony, on the other hand, is not something Mount is comfortable promoting at this point.

“I feel terribly saddened for our class of 2020 because the way this has gone. They’ve missed out on a bunch of tremendous memories they would have had during their senior year,” Mount said. “The graduation (ceremony) isn’t a guarantee at this point. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure it happens, but we can’t make promises we can’t keep. However, we are going to make every effort to make sure they’re going to hit some of the memorable milestones of their senior year.”

Mount said he’ll know more about MCC’s plan for the remainder of the year and what it looks like after he and other superintendents speak to Gov. Whitmer on Monday.

He said he will continue to work with other superintendents in the area to sort out the logistics of the coming weeks.

Mason County Eastern Schools

Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup said he’s pleased with the progress area superintendents had made and said that meeting with other superintendents has been helpful during this time.

“We’ve had some very good meetings with the superintendents as well as the ESD,” he said. “It’s a great group that is able to bounce around a number of ideas. There is nothing definitive as of yet, but we hope after getting the rubric from the state Friday we can make a better plan.”

With the teaching staff at MCE still unsure of what route the district could take, Shoup said he and his staff are prepared for just about any decision that will be made.

“Our teachers are working with guidance as to what the plan may be, whether it be for online learning or a different system. Our students and staff use google classroom regularly so that is going to be a big help with those that have internet access,” he said.

As for those without internet access, Shoup mentioned there will be packets developed, and noted that those students will still be able to get the required work done.

Shoup also noted that some classes, such as art, could take on different format as the shift to mostly online instruction can make those classes more challenging.

Food distribution will run as-is for now, but Shoup said that there could be more restrictions coming from the state.

“The real problem right now is getting down to the fine details. I think a lot of people think the state has been sending us stuff before they make their announcements, and the reality is we get the information when everybody else does. So while I’d like to give a definite answer to some things, there are just some things we need to iron out.”

Pentwater Public School

Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian stated in a letter to students and parents that the school district indents to provide instructional material through its website, PowerSchool program and its mobile app.

“For those that do not have internet access, we are working to develop a plan to support those students,” Karaptian stated.

He said the school will be following up with students in the coming days to determine needs and to “ensure every student has access to the learning plans and instructional support that (the district) will be providing.”

Karaptian said there is still a great deal to work out regarding the extension of the executive order.

There is a link on the Pentwater Public School website containing a survey that will be useful to the district in terms of planning.

West Shore ESDWest Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey said Thursday afternoon that he was still processing exactly what his district needed to do, but noted there were certain portions that caught his eye. He said he was looking to read the executive order multiple times to make sure he caught everything the district needed to fulfill as well as any additional clarification he may need.

“It is going to be a significant change for us and all of the school districts within the educational service district,” he said.

Each individual school district’s plan will need to be approved by the ESD as a part of the order, and that is something intermediate school districts haven’t done much of in the past.

“Typically, it’s handled within the state. They’re looking for this to be handled at a regional level. I think it is a very intelligent decision from the standpoint from us knowing the districts that we work with on a daily basis. We understand the differences among the districts, and we understand their needs very well,” Jeffrey said.

Since the schools were shuttered last month, Jeffrey said the schools within the ESD have had daily administrative meetings. They’ve been working on assessing the challenges that can come into play such as strains on home-based internet access where perhaps the parents are using internet for their work while the kids may need the internet access for their school work. And that doesn’t include those families that do not have the internet at their home, or those that have decided to cut internet due to decreases in household income.

“The last thing you want to do is put more stress on a household,” he said. “We need to be compassionate and do it with integrity. We have to ask people what their needs are.”

The ESD plans to do outreach to determine just that. The ESD also directly works with students via special education and through career and technical education (CTE). Plans will need to be developed for how to best serve students in those programs, too, Jeffrey said. All of those plans will be in partnership with local school districts, but there is an expectation of more guidance to come from the state on how and what the ESD can and will do.

Jeffrey said he’s confident in abilities of local educators working with area students.

“We’re fortunate that we have good leadership in those (local) districts. We have creative teachers,” he said. “As difficult as a situation this is, I would have a lot of faith in the teachers. They want to serve kids. There will be some wonderful innovation that will come out of this.”