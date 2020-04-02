Earlier today (April 2) Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an Executive Order closing all Michigan schools through the end of this school year, unless restrictions are lifted.

Local district superintendents and the Muskegon Area Intermediate School districts have banded together to issue a response letter to school parents.

"The Governor’s action speaks to how serious this health crisis is. It also indicates how deeply this crisis is expected to impact our communities.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss of so many important moments, especially for our graduating class of 2020, but we recognize this action is a needed step to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

"In the Executive Order the Governor announced high school seniors who were on track to graduate before the school building closure will be allowed to graduate; all other students who were on track are expected to progress to the next grade level as well.

"Governor Whitmer said she is concerned for the children of our state and is committed to continued learning and support for them during the coming months. She has given clear direction to our schools and Intermediate School Districts across the state to continue to connect with and teach our students remotely through the end of the school year. While this type of “school” cannot replace the rich, face-to-face learning that takes place inside our classrooms, our staff are ready for this challenge. Many students will not have access to the high-tech learning devices and robust online connections they enjoy within our schools. Our staff will do what they can to reach these students as well.

"You are your children’s first and best teacher, a role you fulfill by helping them continue to be engaged in learning. Assure them learning will continue at home, even though our school buildings are closed. Let your children know their teachers will be reaching out to them over the next few weeks. Read all emails and listen to messages sent from the school and check with your older children to find out if they are participating in learning opportunities.

"Most of all, protect your children from the Coronavirus by keeping them at home and observing social distancing, when they might be out-of-doors. Talk to your children about frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, not touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. Also clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

"Although this is a rapidly changing and uncertain time, our schools will continue to serve. We will finish the year strong, even in the midst of this hardship."