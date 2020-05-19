SCOTTVILLE — Summer events in Mason County are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Scottville is no exception.
During Monday’s city commission meeting — hosted via the Zoom video-conferencing application — City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated the annual Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration is canceled by the city’s Downtown Development Authority as a result of the pandemic.
“We are hoping that we will be able to take some elements of that, such as the Rubber Ducky Race and some of the other things, and perhaps have an alternate event later in the year when we have a better idea of when we’re reopening,” Magaluk said.
The event was scheduled for the weekend after Fourth of July.
The Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration started in 2018 after the Harvest Festival was dissolved. The event combined events from the festival and the previously held Scottville Summerfest event.
POLICE EQUIPMENT
City commissioners approved the purchase of new radar equipment and light bars for the Scottville Police Department, totaling more than $5,000.
Both patrol cars used by the department needed radar units, Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy stated prior to the meeting, and one of the units needed the lightbar.
“Our radar units are extremely outdated,” Murphy said Monday. “I want to make sure we’re all up to date, and not (having difficulty with courts) because of the status of our radars.”
The cost of the light bar installation is $2,025, and the radar units are $1,497 each.
Magaluk stated that the funds would be available in the city’s budget — which is being updated for the current fiscal year — and will come from the motor pool fund.
The commission approved the purchases unanimously.
PARKS AND RECREATION
The commission discussed vacancies on the parks and recreation committee, and an intention to shift the board’s focus to being more actively involved in the planning and coordination of activities at McPhail Field and Riverside Park.
“I have reached out to several existing members. There’s a few who would like to step away for various reasons, and I’ve had a few who’ve contacted me who are interested in serving in those appointments,” Magaluk said.
Commissioner Rob Alway stated that he would like to see precedent given to city residents, and Magaluk said she would make sure that’s included in the applications.
OTHER BUSINESS
Magaluk also provided an update about city facilities during COVID-19.
“We’ve returned to full staffing at city hall and at the DPW department. The office is still closed to public traffic, but if you need anything, give us a call,” Magaluk said.
She also stated that McPhail Field has also be reopened for general use, but social distancing and public safety precautions are being encouraged for anyone using the field.
The city commission is looking into options for hosting its June 1 meeting in-person because there are public hearings on the agenda for that meeting that will likely lead to increased public comment.
Also on Monday, Murphy provided an update about upcoming road work. He said that there will be some traffic limitations in the city due to a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project that will be underway in June. Murphy said the $2.4 million project will affect traffic on U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in the area. A second leg of the project would also impact traffic from June 14 to the end of the month.